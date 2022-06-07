LaGuardia Airport Opens Delta’s New Terminal C

The opening of the $4 Billion Terminal Means that passengers at LaGuardia Airport will experience world-class facilities at the USA’s first new major airport in 25 years. Terminal C is nearly double in size compared with the two terminals it replaces with 21st-century technology, locally-inspired concessions and evocative artworks by local artists highlighting New York’s immigrant history and cultural diversity.

Opening of LaGuardia Airport just 6 years after breaking ground

Governor Kathy Hochul, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Executive Director Rick Cotton and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian today announced the opening of Delta’s new Terminal C, which marks the substantial completion of the $8 billion whole new LaGuardia Airport just six years after beginning construction. The opening of Terminal C on June 4, combined with the completion of the new Terminal B earlier this year, means passengers can experience world-class airport facilities when departing from or arriving at the airport.

A New Terminal C Experience That Sets the Standard for Modern Air Travel

At 1.3m sqft, the new, state-of-the-art Terminal C will be 85% larger than the two terminals it is replacing – consolidating access to 37 gates through a single 21st-century arrivals and departures hall. Terminal C has been designed for optimal efficiency and speed, allowing travellers to navigate to and from their gates quickly and intuitively, utilizing the latest technologies such as hands-free bag drop and Digital ID screening capabilities. A curbside check-in building will allow passengers who are already checked-in to get to the security screening area more quickly. The departure hall features 36 full-service check-in counters, 49 self-service kiosks and 16 bag-drop counters. A larger and consolidated security area will feature 11 screening lanes with room for five additional lanes in the future, featuring state-of-the art technology to expedite screening while prioritizing the safety of passengers. Dynamic signage in the TSA queue will display passenger wait times and will allow queuing zones to be adjusted based on passenger demand. On the arrivals level, passengers will be able to retrieve their luggage from one of five baggage carousels. There are 13 restrooms within the new terminal, all featuring touch-free entry, sinks and hand dryers.

Inspiring Selection of Concessions Featuring Local and Global Brands

The new Terminal C will include 80% more concession space than before with 95% located after security. Concessions will include local favourites in partnership with OTG like Bubby’s, Sunday Supper Trattoria, Chuko Ramen Poppy’s Bagel and Starbucks while Stellar Partners will provide specialty retail stores like Buzzfeed News/, Beekman 1802, MAC, Le Labo, Briggs & Riley, Patricia Nash, Beekman and True to New York. Terminal C will also have the newest and largest Delta Sky Club in the system, providing over 34,000 sqft when complete to relax and recharge, with seating for nearly 600 guests.

Stunning Public Art Celebrating the Diversity of Queens and New York

Inspiring public art curated by the Queens Museum to reflect the cultural diversity of Queens. The six artworks are the creations of artists Mariam Ghani, Rashid Johnson, Aliza Nisenbaum, Virginia Overton, Ronny Quevedo, and Fred Wilson. Works include sculptures and painted ceramic murals that span the building’s multi-floor light-filled entry space, as well as baggage claim and other areas throughout the terminal. Each artwork tells a compelling story about the city’s immigrant history, its people, and the importance of celebrating diversity throughout the region.

A Whole New LGA Nears Completion Six Years After First Breaking Ground



The total $8 billion transformation of LaGuardia Airport makes it the first new major airport built in the USA in the last 25 years. In 2015, a comprehensive plan to construct a whole new LaGuardia Airport was unveiled with the goal of creating a world-class, 21st-century passenger experience featuring brand new terminals and gates, two stunning new arrivals and departures halls, modern customer amenities, state-of-the-art architecture, more spacious gate areas and a unified terminal system. The $8 billion project broke ground in 2016.

The new airport has been built in phases to ensure that it remained fully operational and never lost capacity throughout construction. Every existing passenger facility, with the exception of the historic Marine Air Terminal, has been or will be demolished and replaced with new 21st century, world-class facilities.

In February 2018, the new Terminal B parking garage opened with over 3,000 spaces and a dedicated level for Uber, Lyft and other for-hire car services. In December 2018, the first of 18 new gates and the first new concourse in Terminal B opened. In November 2019, Delta opened its first new concourse and seven new gates at Terminal C. In June 2020, the light-filled new Arrivals and Departures Hall at Terminal B opened amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. With Terminal C’s opening, the airport’s new roadway network is being completed with 8.4 miles of new roads and 24 new bridges. In January 2022, the airport celebrated the completion of Terminal B’s passenger facilities including its second pedestrian skybridge as one of the airport’s signature architectural features.