Lagan Bar at Belfast International Airport Reopens After Six Months

Passengers travelling through Belfast International Airport can celebrate normality returning with the opening of the Lagan Bar.

Known as one of the most checked in bars in Northern Ireland, the famous watering hole has been closed for six months during the pandemic. Opening today (Thursday 1 July) from 6am, punters can enjoy a favourite tipple before their journey.

With travel restrictions easing the airport now offers over 400 flights per week to a total of 25 destinations including Bournemouth, Inverness, Ibiza, Palma and Menorca and more flights are being added throughout the summer months.

Graham Keddie from Belfast International Airport said: “The Lagan Bar is a bit of an institution here for many travellers. We are glad to be able to enhance the overall passenger experience again in the terminal with this offering as more countries are added to the green list.”

Alistair Caldwell, Operations Manager for SSP who operate The Lagan Bar said: “We cannot wait to welcome all our customers back for their traditional pre departure drink. We have missed the banter and the excitement that the passengers bring and we look forward to seeing all those check-ins on Facebook!”

Planned opening hours week one, which will be reviewed regularly in line with flight schedule are: