LA Reopens as Tourist Board Gets New Look

Los Angeles is back and open for business. Today, 22 June, local government and public health officials announced that the city has safely and fully reopened. To mark the auspicious occasion, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board today unveiled a new look and logo.

New Hotels

Los Angeles-area hotel development is heating up with the weather, as summertime makes way for the beginning of a “post-pandemic, boutique hotel boom.” New openings include Venice Beach’s only beachfront hotel, the Venice V Hotel, which opened 18 June with 30 rooms and six suites; the 13-storey Downtown L.A. Proper, will have 148 rooms as well as a rooftop pool and two restaurants overseen by James Beard Award-winning local chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne; and the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, on Hollywood’s Cahuenga Corridor near Sunset Boulevard. Both of these will open in July.

Late summer will see hotels by the Thompson Group and Citizen M open in Hollywood and downtown, respectively, while in September there’ll be a new Fairmont Hotel in Century City and The Shay in Culver City.

The 148-room Shay, which will be operated by Hyatt as part of its Destination Hotels group, will feature a 5,000-square-foot rooftop space with a pool, restaurant and lounge. The hotel will also include the restaurant etta, helmed by Chicago chef Danny Grant.

New Restaurants

L.A.’s chefs continued to innovate and create throughout the pandemic, launching exciting concepts that visitors can now experience during their next trip to L.A.

The Citizen Public Market opened in Culver City in November of last year, while so far this year LA has seen new restaurants open inside the Hauser + Wirth gallery in the Art District and the popular pop-up VTree open in Silver Lake.

New Logo

LA Tourism has a new logo, developed in partnership with Studio Number One and House Industry.

The new logo “embraces the optimistic spirit of Angelenos, while inviting visitors to discover a destination that celebrates personal freedom under a sun of infinite possibilities. The script type is bold, timeless and welcoming as it evokes an L.A. feeling of movement and self-expression.”

 

 

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

