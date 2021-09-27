News

La Palma Airport Reopens but all Flights Still Off as Volcano Spews Lava

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened yesterday although flights remained cancelled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

