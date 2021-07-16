Koh Samui Open In Step Two of Thailand’s Reopening Plans

The Thai island of Koh Samui reopened its doors again yesterday (15 July) to international travellers for the first time since March 2020. The second step in Thailand’s reopening plans (following Phuket Sandbox on 1 July), the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao are now welcoming fully vaccinated international travellers under the Samui+ Sandbox program.

Phuket reopened on 1 July 2021 and has welcomed almost 5,500 international arrivals in the last two weeks under the Sandbox program with just 17 ‘imported’ cases.

An overview of the travel rules for Koh Samui+