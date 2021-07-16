Koh Samui Open In Step Two of Thailand’s Reopening Plans

The Thai island of Koh Samui reopened its doors again yesterday (15 July) to international travellers for the first time since March 2020. The second step in Thailand’s reopening plans (following Phuket Sandbox on 1 July), the islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao are now welcoming fully vaccinated international travellers under the Samui+ Sandbox program.
Phuket reopened on 1 July 2021 and has welcomed almost 5,500 international arrivals in the last two weeks under the Sandbox program with just 17 ‘imported’ cases.
An overview of the travel rules for Koh Samui+
Before you go
- Obtain a Certificate of Entry (CoE)
- Pre-book Samui Extra Plus or SHA+ accommodation
- Obtain travel insurance with COVID-19 cover (min $100,000)
- Download the following apps: Thailand Plus & Mor Chana
When you arrive
- Present official proof of vaccination (both jabs)
- Present a negative PCR test result (within 72 hours of departure from the UK)
- Transit via Bangkok is allowed to Koh Samui
- RT-PCR test on arrival
- Stay in your room until a negative result is received
- Once a negative result is received, you can leave your room and enjoy the hotel facilities
Staying in Koh Samui
During the 1st-3rd nights you can leave your room to enjoy the hotel facilities
During the 4th-7th nights you can travel on specified routes within Koh Samui including Ang Thong National Marine Park, sunset cruise and wellness days
During the 8th-14th nights, you can travel around Koh Samui and onwards to Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
RT-PCR tests are required on arrival, day 6 and day 13
Before leaving Koh Samui/Koh Phangan/Koh Tao to visit other areas of Thailand, you must obtain a letter to prove that you have completed a 14 night stay as per the guidelines
