‘Know Before You Go’ with New Aer Lingus Travel Support Tool

With consumer confidence in travel slowly returning, Aer Lingus has introduced a new digital Travel Support Tool designed to remove confusion regarding travel restrictions and entry requirements for all Aer Lingus destinations.

The Sherpa-powered interactive tool on aerlingus.com allows customers to search destinations and retrieve up-to-date tailored travel information based on their specific circumstances including vaccination status, return travel and flight connection requirements.

Clearing Up Consumer Confusion

Since Ireland’s lifting of the ban on non-essential travel on 19 July, Aer Lingus has noted a high volume of queries from customers confused by the entry requirements, restrictions and documentation needed for their journeys.

The new Aer Lingus Travel Support Tool helps to address these concerns by providing clear information, pulled from multiple official sources. Customers can get clarity on the types of COVID tests accepted, age criteria for testing of children and any exemptions that may apply at each destination.

Dave O’Donovan, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “Since returning to travel, feedback from our customer service and social media teams, has made it clear that customers are concerned about what the requirements are for travel, particularly relating to location specific documentation, quarantine updates, and the Digital COVID Cert.

“We are proud to partner with Sherpa on the integration of this new interactive search tool on aerlingus.com. This tool will help to boost confidence in the travel experience, assuring customers of the steps they need to take to ensure a smooth and seamless journey.”