News

‘Know Before You Go’ with New Aer Lingus Travel Support Tool

‘Know Before You Go’ with New Aer Lingus Travel Support Tool

With consumer confidence in travel slowly returning, Aer Lingus has introduced a new digital Travel Support Tool designed to remove confusion regarding travel restrictions and entry requirements for all Aer Lingus destinations.

The Sherpa-powered interactive tool on aerlingus.com allows customers to search destinations and retrieve up-to-date tailored travel information based on their specific circumstances including vaccination status, return travel and flight connection requirements.

Clearing Up Consumer Confusion

Since Ireland’s lifting of the ban on non-essential travel on 19 July, Aer Lingus has noted a high volume of queries from customers confused by the entry requirements, restrictions and documentation needed for their journeys.

The new Aer Lingus Travel Support Tool helps to address these concerns by providing clear information, pulled from multiple official sources. Customers can get clarity on the types of COVID tests accepted, age criteria for testing of children and any exemptions that may apply at each destination.

Dave O’Donovan, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Aer Lingus, said: Since returning to travel, feedback from our customer service and social media teams, has made it clear that customers are concerned about what the requirements are for travel, particularly relating to location specific documentation, quarantine updates, and the Digital COVID Cert.

“We are proud to partner with Sherpa on the integration of this new interactive search tool on aerlingus.com. This tool will help to boost confidence in the travel experience, assuring customers of the steps they need to take to ensure a smooth and seamless journey.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Video: Kevin Cullinane, Interim Group Head of Communications, daa

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Win a Place on Intrepid’s Premium Morocco FAM trip in 2022

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Share Your News with ITTN’s Ever-Expanding Team

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Intrepid Travel

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Some Airlines Banning Cloth Face Coverings & Insisting on Surgical Quality Masks

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Abu Dhabi Expands Travel Industry E-Learning Programme

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Aviation is Key to Recovery of Tourism

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Emerald Cruises Returns to the Danube River

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Scenic Eclipse to Revamp Entertainment Offer

Fionn DavenportAugust 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn