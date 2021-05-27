News

KLM to Expand Intercontinental Network

KLM will expand its intercontinental services this winter, adding new services to Kenya, the United States, the Caribbean and Thailand. The new services will operate between 31 October 2021 and 26 March 2022.

There will be a twice-weekly service to Mombasa, Kenya. Orlando will be served four times weekly and Cancun three times a week. All three routes will be served by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. There will also be new services aboard an Airbus A330 to Bridgetown, Barbados (three times a week), Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (three times a week). Phuket in Thailand will be served four times a week aboard a Boeing 777-300.

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said: “For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network for the benefit of our customers. As many as 99 destinations in Europe will be served during summer and, with this latest expansion, KLM’s intercontinental network will also be significantly strengthened for winter.”
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

