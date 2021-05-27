KLM to Expand Intercontinental Network

KLM will expand its intercontinental services this winter, adding new services to Kenya, the United States, the Caribbean and Thailand. The new services will operate between 31 October 2021 and 26 March 2022.

There will be a twice-weekly service to Mombasa, Kenya. Orlando will be served four times weekly and Cancun three times a week. All three routes will be served by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. There will also be new services aboard an Airbus A330 to Bridgetown, Barbados (three times a week), Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (three times a week). Phuket in Thailand will be served four times a week aboard a Boeing 777-300.