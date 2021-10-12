News

KLM to Double Daily Service from Cork Airport to Amsterdam

KLM has announced that they will operate a twice-daily service from Cork, with the addition of a new early morning flight from Cork Airport and a late evening service from Amsterdam.

The second frequency will start in November, and will offer local passengers more choice including day trips and increased connectivity to KLM’s extensive network across the globe.

The news is a major boost to tourism for the greater Munster region.

Welcoming KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ decision to expand its season and frequency, Head of Aviation & Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport, Brian Gallagher, said: “Today’s announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to double its frequency on its Cork to Amsterdam Schiphol route is a sign of the outstanding confidence the airline has in this region to sustain and grow its network offering.

“KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ have been a fantastic partner to Cork Airport since launching in summer 2020, weathering the most difficult period the industry has ever had to endure. We are delighted to support their growth now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fahmi Mahjoub, General Manager of Air France-KLM UK & Ireland, said: “As we look beyond what has been a very difficult period for the travel industry, we are delighted to be in a position to share this positive news.

“The addition of the second daily KLM flight from Cork really strengthens our footprint in Ireland.

“The additional night-stop flight will offer more flight options when making a booking, allowing even more passengers from the South of Ireland to take advantage of worldwide connections via our convenient hub at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.”

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

