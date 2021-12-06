KLM receives World Class Award as best airline for passengers

KLM has been awarded the 2022 APEX World Class Award. This new APEX award recognises exceptional recognition of achievements in areas such as safety, well-being, and sustainability.

The last 20 months have pushed new values to the fore that are explicitly important to customers. The focus on health and safety in the overall customer experience has increased strongly, as has the importance of responsible and sustainable travel.

With the World Class Award, APEX (the Airline Passenger Experience Association) measures and assesses airlines against new customer-experience benchmarks using more extensive and intensive data auditing. In addition to safety and sustainability, high standards are also set for service, comfort, catering and performance.

“We are honoured and proud to receive this World Class Award,” said Boet Kreiken, Executive Vice President Customer Experience KLM.

“Over the last two years, we have done everything in our power to carry our passengers as safely, sustainably and comfortably as possible – from the start of their journey to their arrival at their destination.

“The fact that our passengers appreciate this to such a high degree makes this award extra special. Justifiably, they also expect our operations to be as green and sustainable as possible.

“This award is, above all, a huge compliment to all our employees, who have continued to work so hard with great dedication and passion throughout these difficult times. This acknowledgement also offers encouragement to KLM staff around the world to carry on the good work to achieve a sustainable recovery.”