KLM Appoints First Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Strategy

KLM has created a new position on its executive committee – that of senior vice president for sustainability and strategy.

Zita Schellekens – a former sustainability director at Dutch chemicals company DSM – has been appointed to the role.

Ms Schellekens is also a member of the Royal Schiphol Group’s Sustainability Advisory Board. She will be the driving force behind KLM’s drive to become more sustainable and green.

“The Dutch want to carry on flying and we see travel increasing globally. KLM wants to make this possible in a responsible manner, because this is the only way we can take KLM safely into the future. That means investing in a good product for customers, making smart use of technology, and setting ambitious sustainability goals. Zita’s drive and decisiveness and her wealth of experience in tackling complex sustainability issues at major companies all make her the ideal candidate to lead the way in improving KLM’s sustainability. We were already on the right track and I look forward to what we will achieve together in the time ahead,” said KLM chief executive Marjan Rintel.