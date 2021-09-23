News

King And Queen of Spain to Visit La Palma After Volcanic Eruptions

The King and Queen of Spain are currently visiting La Palma after recent volcano damage to the area.

While the flow of lava has slowed significantly since the first eruption on September 19, many homes and businesses have been destroyed in the eruption.

The volcanic eruption forced the evacuation of 6,000 people and molten lava have destroyed around 350 houses and caused significant damage to banana plantations, schools and infrastructure.

Listen back here for further updates on the situation.

