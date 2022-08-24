Killiney Travel and Donabate Travel Crowned Winners of Air Canada/Worldchoice Canada Day Competition

Congratulations to Killiney Travel and Donabate Travel who were winners in the Air Canada/Worldchoice Canada Day competition.

Killiney Travel treated passers by to a display of Canada with Air Canada promotions in its window with great creativity and Donabate Travel launched a 5-day Canada with Air Canada Instagram promotion.

Bláithín O’Donnell, sales manager Ireland said she was delighted that such creativity was put into the winning entries and shows that Worldchoice agents are busy promoting destinations to the communities that they serve using both traditional window display methods to entice passer’s by and social media to attract an e-connected audience.

Carol Anne O’Neill, commercial manager Worldchoice Ireland.

Carol Anne O’Neill, commercial manager of Worldchoice Ireland said. “A big thank you to Bláithín and Air Canada for sponsoring this Worldchoice competition. Congratulations to the winners Killiney Travel and Donabate Travel who both receive €500.”