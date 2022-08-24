SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsKilliney Travel and Donabate Travel Crowned Winners of Air Canada/Worldchoice Canada Day...
CompetitionsNews

Killiney Travel and Donabate Travel Crowned Winners of Air Canada/Worldchoice Canada Day Competition

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
9

Congratulations to Killiney Travel and Donabate Travel who were winners in the Air Canada/Worldchoice Canada Day competition. 

Killiney Travel treated passers by to a display of Canada with Air Canada promotions in its window with great creativity and Donabate Travel launched a 5-day Canada with Air Canada Instagram promotion. 

Bláithín O’Donnell, sales manager Ireland said she was delighted that such creativity was put into the winning entries and shows that Worldchoice agents are busy promoting destinations to the communities that they serve using both traditional window display methods to entice passer’s by and social media to attract an e-connected audience.

Carol Anne O’Neill, commercial manager Worldchoice Ireland.

Carol Anne O’Neill, commercial manager of Worldchoice Ireland said. “A big thank you to Bláithín and Air Canada for sponsoring this Worldchoice competition. Congratulations to the winners Killiney Travel and Donabate Travel who both receive €500.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleJapan Hints at Further Easing of Travel Restrictions as it Scraps Negative Covid Test Requirement
Next articleDublin Airport’s North Runway Opens On Time and On Budget

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie