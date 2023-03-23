‘Kids Go Free’ in Dubai as Emirates Launches Family Offers

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy an unforgettable family getaway for less with deals for kids to stay, play and eat for free from Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism (Dubai Tourism).

Travel to Dubai this summer to enjoy amazing experiences from visiting the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa and shopping at Dubai Mall, to sampling the wide range of cuisine on offer and enjoying high octane fun at water parks.

From world class hospitality and leisure facilities to getting closer to the city’s history and heritage with cultural experiences, Dubai offers a variety of world-class activities all year round.

Visitors can enjoy incredible offers to make their summer holiday both affordable and exhilarating, including:

JA The Resort – Enjoy a range of activities from golf and horse riding to relaxing across 800 meters of golden sand. Families can save up to 30% and kids stay, dine and play in the kids club for free for bookings until 31 August 2023.

– Enjoy a range of activities from golf and horse riding to relaxing across 800 meters of golden sand. Families can save up to 30% and kids stay, dine and play in the kids club for free for bookings until 31 August 2023. Park Hyatt Dubai – Home to two beachfront lagoons, the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and a range of restaurants, the Park Hyatt has something for every member of the family. Children under 13 stay and eat for free for stays from 1 May to 31 August 2023.

– Home to two beachfront lagoons, the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and a range of restaurants, the Park Hyatt has something for every member of the family. Children under 13 stay and eat for free for stays from 1 May to 31 August 2023. Atlantis, The Palm – There’s so much to enjoy at the world-famous resort, from the 105 slides and rides at Aquaventure Waterpark to exquisite Japanese cuisine at Nobu. Book your holiday at Atlantis and children under 14 stay for free for bookings between 4 June and 30 September 2023.

– There’s so much to enjoy at the world-famous resort, from the 105 slides and rides at Aquaventure Waterpark to exquisite Japanese cuisine at Nobu. Book your holiday at Atlantis and children under 14 stay for free for bookings between 4 June and 30 September 2023. Rove Hotels – Chic, fun and affordable, Rove Hotels has nine properties dotted across Dubai including Dubai Marina, City Walk and La Mer. Children stay and eat for free eat for stays from 1 May to 31 August 2023.

– Chic, fun and affordable, Rove Hotels has nine properties dotted across Dubai including Dubai Marina, City Walk and La Mer. Children stay and eat for free eat for stays from 1 May to 31 August 2023. Expo City Dubai – Let your children’s imaginations roam free at Expo City Dubai, which is offering free entry for kids aged under 12 until 31 August 2023. Visit this future-facing city’s attractions including Al Wasl Plaza, the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion.

– Let your children’s imaginations roam free at Expo City Dubai, which is offering free entry for kids aged under 12 until 31 August 2023. Visit this future-facing city’s attractions including Al Wasl Plaza, the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion. At the Top –Two kids under 12 get free entry when accompanied by two paying adults to explore the world’s tallest building for visits between 1 May and 31 August 2023. Burj Khalifa’s magnificent structure soars over the Dubai skyline and is located next to Dubai Mall, drawing visitors from all over the world since opening in 2010. Not only is it the world’s tallest free-standing structure, but the skyscraper also holds the record for the fastest double deck elevators, cruising at 10 metres per second. From Level 124, visitors can take a closer look at the world below through high powered telescopes and step out onto the public outdoor observation terrace overlooking the ever-growing skyline. The visit continues at Level 125, standing at 456 meters high, offering a spacious deck for stunning 360-degree views of the city.

Look out for more exciting offers like these in the coming months to make the most of your next summer trip to Dubai with Emirates. The full list of offers can be found here.

Must see adventures and activities for families to make the most of their Dubai holiday:

Aquaventure Waterpark – home to record-breaking rides and attractions with over 1km of extended private beach front and fantastic water slides and playgrounds. Enjoy 105 water slides, including Leap of Faith, Aquaconda and the family favourite, Surf’s Up wave rider. Thrill seekers can go on a Shark Safari surrounded by countless sharks or take a journey on a fun-filled adventure and learn all about marine life with the new Mini Marine Biologist Programme. There’s fun for the whole family with mini and junior adventures, kids can explore the world’s largest kids’ zone with 16 attractions including the world’s first kids’ rally-racer and the tornado slide.

La Perle theatre show – La Perle skilfully combines breath taking choreography with daring stunts. Created by the legendary artistic director Franco Dragone, the story of La Perle pays homage to the UAE’s pearl diving history in spectacular style thanks to the purpose-built aqua theatre, where gushing waterfalls and torrents of rain flood the stage and then drain away within seconds.

theatre show – La Perle skilfully combines breath taking choreography with daring stunts. Created by the legendary artistic director Franco Dragone, the story of La Perle pays homage to the UAE’s pearl diving history in spectacular style thanks to the purpose-built aqua theatre, where gushing waterfalls and torrents of rain flood the stage and then drain away within seconds. IMG World of Adventures – Dubai’s largest indoor theme park allows you to stay cool whilst bringing Marvel and Cartoon Network characters to life with state-of-the-art rides. Covering an area of more than 28 football fields, you’ll want to ensure you’re wearing comfortable shoes on your visit here.

Dubai’s largest indoor theme park allows you to stay cool whilst bringing Marvel and Cartoon Network characters to life with state-of-the-art rides. Covering an area of more than 28 football fields, you’ll want to ensure you’re wearing comfortable shoes on your visit here. The Museum of the Future – A masterpiece of architecture, the Museum of the Future is the attraction everyone’s talking about in Dubai. The Museum welcomes visitors of all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that’s been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, you can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience. Kids will love the flying robots.

– A masterpiece of architecture, the Museum of the Future is the attraction everyone’s talking about in Dubai. The Museum welcomes visitors of all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that’s been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, you can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience. Kids will love the flying robots. Sheikh Mohammed Culture for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) – Visit a beautifully restored wind tower house in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and experience a cultural meal to gain a deeper understanding of Dubai’s culture and customs. With the motto ‘Open Doors, Open Minds’, all questions are welcome and answered.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

With Emirates there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai, particularly for those looking for a summer getaway.

My Emirates Winter Pass: Customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

· Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/uk/english/skywards/.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates a double daily service from Dublin to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.