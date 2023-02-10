Key Tourism Operators from Galicia Meet with Irish Travel Trade in Dean Hotel, Dublin

Last night over 40 travel trade met with key tourism operators from Spain’s Galicia region for an evening of networking, food, and drinks in Dublin’s Dean Hotel.



Participating on the night from Galicia were the six below companies:

· VioViajes: Part of the Acuña Ons Group, composed of diverse tourism companies specialized in Galicia.

· Pilgrim: Travel Agency specialising in organizing trips to the Camino de Santiago.

· GaliWonders: Online Travel Agency that organising tailor-made trips on the Camino de Santiago and Northem Spain’s Galicia region, Both FIT and groups.

· InterRías: Wholesaler agency specialising in Spain, Portugal, Lourdes and Andorra.

· Art nature: Inbound Tour Operator and DMC.

· Rutasmeigas: Travel Agency with expertise in Camino de Santiago planning.

After some formal networking, prize winners were announced with some of the lucky crowd winning the following prizes –

1.Pilgrim :The prize included a 2 nights stay in Santiago de Compostela stay, valid for 2 people in a double room with Bed & Breakfast, accommodation booked in Hotel.

Winner: Des Abbott from DA Travel/ITAA

2. Vioviajes: The prize included a trip to the Cíes Island.

Winner: Kerri Sweeny from Sunway

3. Always Spain : The prize included a guided Visit to Santiago de Compostela for 2 pax including the entrances to the Cathedral & Lunch for 2 pax in one of the Restaurants of the Parador de Santiago

Winner: Renata Daschevici from Oroko Travel

4. Interrias : The prize included 4 days/3 nights Stay in Hotel Nuevo Astur. Spa*** with SPA access for two pax. Half board.

Winner: Gaynor Cunningham from Best4travel

5. Galiwonders: The prize included 4 nights’ accommodation (private room & bathroom), A Coruña -Mesón do Vento – Sigüeiro – Santiago. Luggage transfer from town to town. Pilgrim Passport. Walking notes & phone assistance.

Winner: Jackie Spain Cloud 9 travel

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus fly direct from Dublin to Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia and gateway to the region.