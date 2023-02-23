Keith Prowse Ireland Adds to its Team

Keith Prowse Ireland – one of the leading theatre, concert and sport tourism booking agents – has added to its team, welcoming Paul Yeates, as of Monday 20th February.

Having graduated with a BSC in Tourism management from TUD, Paul has worked in various customer facing tourism and hospitality businesses and now joins Keith Prowse as its Communications and Marketing Executive.

“We are so pleased that Paul has joined our team here in Dublin at a very exciting time for Keith Prowse and the travel industry as a whole” said General Manager, Caroline Quigley. “He has a particular passion for cultural tourism making him a perfect fit for the company.”

As Communications and Marketing Executive, Paul will now become a primary contact for any customer and agent queries. He looks forward to meeting and engaging with trade customers over the coming weeks.