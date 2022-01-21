Kaunas opens for European Capital of Culture

Kaunas, Lithuania, is launching its year as a European Capital of Culture this weekend.

The opening ceremony will feature over 100 artistic and cultural events including concerts, dance performances.

Awakening the Mythical Beast of Kaunas

A wide variety of Kaunas’ districts, from Čekiškė to Vandžiogala and from Šilainiai to Aleksotas, will

come alive with light each night between January 19th and the 22nd as part of the rituals for the

awakening of the Mythical Beast.

These artistic accents, known as the “Circles of Light”, will shine

through the streets into the night sky. Residents have been invited to join the percussion musical

performance dedicated to the Mythical Beast alongside professional musicians.



Opening ceremony

The main event of the Kaunas 2022 opening is “The Contemporary Myth of Kaunas Trilogy. Act I. The

Confusion” and will take place in the Žalgirio Arena on Saturday 22nd January.

The show is a fusion of contemporary music, giant video projections and poetry that tells the story of Kaunas as a living, constantly-renewing miracle.

The aim of this event, unique and ambitious in idea and scope, is to involve everyone and anyone in the city’s creative uprising.