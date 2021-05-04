JWT Just a Tiny Part of Unfolding Disaster

Last week’s closure of Joe Walsh Tours is only a tiny part of a much bigger tragedy that is unfolding for the travel industry, writes deputy business editor Fearghal O’Connor in the Irish Independent.
Read the story here.
Last week’s closure of Joe Walsh Tours is only a tiny part of a much bigger tragedy that is unfolding for the travel industry, writes deputy business editor Fearghal O’Connor in the Irish Independent.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS