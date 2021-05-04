News

JWT Just a Tiny Part of Unfolding Disaster

JWT Just a Tiny Part of Unfolding Disaster

Last week’s closure of Joe Walsh Tours is only a tiny part of a much bigger tragedy that is unfolding for the travel industry, writes deputy business editor Fearghal O’Connor in the Irish Independent.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Star Wars Day: The European Hidden Star Wars Destinations to Visit

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland ‘Leading’ Europe in Developing Digital Green Cert, Minister Says

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

EU to Open International Travel to Fully Vaccinated

Fionn DavenportMay 4, 2021
Read More

MSC Announces Fleet-Wide Vaccination Programme

Fionn DavenportMay 2, 2021
Read More

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, Sponsored by Emirates: The Ruff-eree’s Results Are In…

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Micheál Martin Raises Possibility International Travel Could Resume in July

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

CarTrawler Teams up with Uber for Car Rentals

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

US Exempts Certain Travellers from Ireland from COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Chaos Looms as US Airport Security Faces Staff Shortages

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn