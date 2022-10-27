Just Under a Month Until the ITTN Awards 2022

The ITTN Awards 2022 are slowly starting to creep up. So here’s everything you need to know before the big night!

When and Where?

The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. Last year, we had a much smaller affair due to hospitality restrictions – but this year, we are back with a bang and ready to get the party started again!

When: Friday 25th November 2022 Where: Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

Voting

Voting in the Travel Agent Awards category of this year’s ITTN Awards is heating up with more than 2500 votes cast for customers favourite travel agencies across the country. Ask your clients to vote for you! Voting is open until November 4.

We have 6 categories:

Best Travel Agency – Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

Best Travel Agency – Ski (Sponsored by Crystal Ski)

Best Travel Agency – Cruise (Sponsored by Ponant)

Best Travel Agency – Luxury (Sponsored by Barbados Tourism)

Best Travel Agency – Sun (Sponsored by Malta Tourism Authority)

Best Travel Agency – Long Haul (Sponsored by Iberostar)

By voting, your customers will be in with a chance of winning a night away at The Devlin hotel in Ranelagh, Dublin for 2 people. The prize also includes a Welcome Drink, tickets to on-site movie theatre Stella Cinema, 3 Course Evening Meal in Layla’s Rooftop Restaurant and a full-cooked breakfast! The winner will be chosen at random and contacted directly by the ITTN Team after voting has closed.

Lucy Kennedy

The ITTN events team has confirmed the one and only Lucy Kennedy as MC for the evening at the ITTN 2022 Awards.

Lucy Kennedy is an Irish television and radio presenter. Kennedy first came to public attention from co-hosting The Podge and Rodge Show on RTÉ Two but has since gone on to host her extremely popular Virgin Media show ‘Living with Lucy’.