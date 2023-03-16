Just 10 Days to go Until Dublin Welcomes the Etihad A350

On March 26 Dublin Airport will welcome its first regularly-scheduled Etihad Airways Dublin-Abu Dhabi service on an A350 aircraft.

The A350 will service the route during the summer season; and, according to Etihad, guests flying on the new plane will experience “the most advanced experience Etihad has to offer”.

Etihad Airways said: “In Economy, our advanced in-flight entertainment allows passengers to wirelessly connect their Bluetooth headphones for a better travelling experience. The A350 also features redesigned seats for greater comfort and space, which will be improved further with our enhanced soft product launching later in 2023.“

“Meanwhile in Business, guests will be able to sample our leading Business suite featuring an 18.5” screen, wireless charging, privacy door and comfortable 79” fully flat bed. Later in 2023, Business cabin travellers will benefit from the introduction of our collaboration with Armani/Casa – an enhanced dining and bedding experience in the air.”