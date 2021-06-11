Jurassic World VelociCoaster Now Open at Universal Orlando

The highly anticipated Jurassic World VelociCoaster is now open at Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure, breaking records as Florida’s tallest and fastest launch coaster. Riders are catapulted 155 feet into the air at speeds of up to 70 mph, hurtling alongside a pack of Velociraptors as they fly through the air.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster propels guests into an immersive dinosaur habitat and on a breathtaking adventure, complete with 360-degree inversions and a dynamic inverted stall that alone spans more than 100 feet of track.

The brand new ride was conceived by the award-winning Universal Creative team in collaboration with the filmmakers of the Jurassic World films, including Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall. The first reviews are already in, with the first to experience the ride dubbing it “unmatched,” “a beast of a coaster,” “relentless” and “hands down, the best coaster ever.”

Featuring an original story starring the Velociraptor pack – Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo – VelociCoaster will immerse guests within an authentic “Jurassic World” environment surrounded by 36,000 square feet of elaborate rockwork, a giant waterfall and lush jungle vegetation. The coaster dashes through the raptor paddock and hurtles at breakneck speeds, with a series of extreme manoeuvres and high-speed launches culminating in a spiralling 360-degree inversion, inches above the lagoon. Securely strapped into revolutionary-designed ride vehicles, VelociCoaster’s intensity will amplify a sense of weightlessness from start to finish.

Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Universal Orlando

As part of original content created exclusively for this new ride, the film’s original cast– Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong – reprise their roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu. True to their characters in the blockbuster films, Claire and Dr. Wu convey their enthusiasm in bringing guests within close proximity of Velociraptors as part of the coaster, while Owen believes otherwise.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is the latest addition to Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, where visitors come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs in incredible theme park experiences. These include the Jurassic Park River Adventure, where a leisure raft ride turns into a daring eight-story plunge to escape a ferocious T. rex; and Raptor Encounter, where guests can test their bravery and get up-close to Velociraptor Blue and the newest additions to the paddock – ferocious Velociraptor Bravo and baby raptors, Sierra and Tango – while learning more about the clever carnivores.

For more information about Jurassic World VelociCoaster, visit www.universalorlando.com.