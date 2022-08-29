SEARCH
HomeNewsJumanji Land to Open at Chessington World of Adventures Resort
News

Jumanji Land to Open at Chessington World of Adventures Resort

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
12

Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Surrey will open World of Jumanji, the world’s first theme park based on the hit film franchise. 

Due to open in spring 2023, this £17 million development is the largest ever investment in the resort’s history, incorporating the knowledge of entertainment and industry experts from around the world to create an experience based on the adventurous stories seen in the two Jumanji films. 

Impressions of how the new space will look show an entrance portal shrouded in overgrown foliage, with a Jaguar Shrine structure standing at 55 ft tall as its centrepiece. 

More details about the rides, attractions and experiences guests can expect to discover in the World of Jumanji are to be shared over the coming months.

 “What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen”, said Tim Harrison-Jones, divisional director at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

For more information about visiting Chessington World of Adventures Resort, visit www.chessington.com

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleThailand Aims for 10 million Visitors as Tourism Rebound Gathers Pace

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie