Jumanji Land to Open at Chessington World of Adventures Resort

Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Surrey will open World of Jumanji, the world’s first theme park based on the hit film franchise.

Due to open in spring 2023, this £17 million development is the largest ever investment in the resort’s history, incorporating the knowledge of entertainment and industry experts from around the world to create an experience based on the adventurous stories seen in the two Jumanji films.

Impressions of how the new space will look show an entrance portal shrouded in overgrown foliage, with a Jaguar Shrine structure standing at 55 ft tall as its centrepiece.

More details about the rides, attractions and experiences guests can expect to discover in the World of Jumanji are to be shared over the coming months.

“What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen”, said Tim Harrison-Jones, divisional director at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

For more information about visiting Chessington World of Adventures Resort, visit www.chessington.com