Julienne Curran to Leave Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has announced that Corporate Manager Julienne Curran is set to leave the airline for a new career in academia.

“After 5 very exciting years with Turkish Airlines it is time for my next adventure,” she said in a statement announcing her departure.

“I will shortly take up a post with Technological University of Dublin lecturing in Professional Communications.”

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues friends and wider industry colleagues for the wonderful experiences we have shared over the last few years.

“It is an industry like no other with all of the ups and downs it has been a wonderful experience for which I will be forever grateful.

I will continue to cheer the success of Turkish Airlines as it turns this time of adversity into opportunity.

“I will leave you in the capable hands of our General Manager Mr. Hasan Mutlu and our Sales Manager Mr. Onur Basak.

“I would like to give special thanks to our great team at Turkish Airlines Ireland who despite current market conditions, have doubled our market share in Ireland over the last 5 years. As we always say ‘onwards and upwards’.”

Julienne’s last day with Turkish Airlines will be 23 September and will remain available to assist on Strategic Communications – you can contact her at www.prismpr.ie or by mobile +353864415722.

Hasan Mutlu General Manager Turkish Airlines, said: “It has been a great journey together while we doubled our market share and reputation in Ireland in the last 5 years.”

“I would like to thank Julienne for raising the profile of Turkish Airlines in Ireland and for her efforts to change the overall brand image and for having represented our company at all stages in the best possible way.

“So, on behalf of our team in Ireland, I wish Julienne the best of luck in her new role and thank her again for helping us achieve our targets.”

We at ITTN would like to wish Julienne every success in her exciting new adventure.