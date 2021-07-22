News

Join the Camino Webinar & You Could Win a Trip for Two

Want to win a holiday for two along Spain’s Camino Inglés? All you have to do to be in with a chance to win is to take part in the Spanish Tourist Board’s webinar on Thursday, 29 July.

The Camino Inglés is the route followed by Irish and English pilgrims since Middle Ages to reach the tomb of Saint James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Today you can follow this route from either the ports of Ferrol or A Coruña in Galicia. 

Join us in this practical webinar to discover the route and what makes it so special. Whether your clients want a real pilgrimage experience staying at pilgrim hostels or to enjoy accommodation in hotels or quaint rural guest houses, you will discover the many possible ways to enjoy the Camino Inglés.

Our programme and panel of experts include: 

  • Welcome by Cristina García Souto, Manager of the Association of Councils of the Camino Inglés (ACCI)
  • Celtic Caminos in Ireland with Jim McNicholas of the Camino Society Ireland
  • Practical Camino Inglés, Paula Rodríguez Fraga (ACCI)
  • Q&A

All participants will be entered into a draw for return flights from Dublin to Santiago de Compostela, courtesy of the Spanish Tourism Office.

Accommodation is being provided by Galiwonders, which is offering 4 nights’ accommodation in double room with bed & breakfast from A Coruña; and Pilgrim, which is offering 6 nights’ accommodation in double room with bed & breakfast from Ferrol.

The raffle for this great prize will be held at the end of the webinar.

Details

  • Thursday 29 July 2021
  • 3-3.40pm 
  • Register here

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

