John Galligan Travel cancels Russian tours

John Galligan Travel has cancelled all tours to Russia, amid the Ukraine crisis.

The tours include short breaks to St Petersburg and Moscow as well as the “Highlights of Russia” holiday. Earlier this week, John Galligan Travel (JGT) advised its Russian suppliers that all tours planned for the foreseeable future have been cancelled

John Galligan, Managing Director of JGT stated, “Over the years, we have come to know and have high regard for the Russian people. It is unfortunate that this decision had to be made since we have a long-standing history with Russia. Since the start of our tours, we have successfully separated our travel agency with politics but we feel that this invasion cannot be ignored.”

He continued, “We know the Russian government will not be the slightest bit worried about JGT cancelling its Irish programme however, we feel obliged to register our protest at the murder and mayhem the Russian government has unleashed on the innocent people of Ukraine”.



” Our protest may be small and insignificant, but if everyone around the world makes similar tiny gestures, Russia will definitely start feeling the pinch.”