John Booty Joins RCI

Congratulations to John Booty for Joining Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International is excited to welcome John Booty as its new Key Account Manager for Ireland. John’s career milestones include launching and leading Wendy Wu Tours in the Irish market from 2015 to date. Beginning his journey with Royal Caribbean from the 16th May, John will bring a fresh perspective paired with a wealth of knowledge from his experience in the travel industry.

John Booty, new Key Account Manager, said: “I am excited to be joining Royal Caribbean and working with Jennifer Callister and Michelle Ryan in the Irish market, I cannot wait to get started working with an iconic brand such as Royal. I would like to thank all the trade for the support you have shown during my time at Wendy Wu and look forward to connecting with you all again in my new role with Royal Caribbean.”

Stuart Byron, sales director UK, Ireland and Spain, Royal Caribbean International commented: “We’re so excited to be welcoming John to the Royal family with his extensive travel knowledge, he is sure to be a great asset to the team at a time when more and more people are looking to travel. We’re glad to be extending our resources and capability in Ireland as it continues to be a key market for the brand.”

Congratulations to John from us all at ITTN.