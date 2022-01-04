Job Alert: Travalue, Navan is Hiring

Travalue in Navan, County Meath are looking for someone to join the team.

Do you have a background in Travel?

Are you experienced in Social Media and Marketing?

Are you passionate about excellent customer service?

This job is about selling and lots more besides. Two years experience in a travel agency would be an advantage.

We create and sell fantastic walking holidays, family holidays, cruises, worldwide trips and lots of really special itineraries. Our customers want choice, creativity and expect professionalism.

We are an award-winning and successful team of leading travel professionals.

If you would like to join us email your C.V. in confidence to: [email protected].