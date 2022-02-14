Job Alert: O Hanrahan Travel is Hiring

Job Alert: O Hanrahan Travel in County Monaghan is hiring.
O’Hanrahan Travel has a position for an experienced travel consultant to join the team in their Monaghan office. The position involves sales, marketing & administrative work in a busy sales environment.
The job is full time, five days a week and will involve some Saturday roster work. Fantastic opportunity to take part in educational trips abroad, expand your knowledge through tailored training and attend travel-related social events.
Desired skills:
🔸Minimum 2 years Travel Agency experience a must
🔸Experience on one of the majors CRS systems essential
🔸Experience in selling cruises, long and short-haul holidays and Dynamic Packaging required
🔸Excellent selling skills and a passion for travel essential
🔸Good communications and customer care required
🔸Salary is negotiable depending on experience
Apply in writing only including CV to: [email protected]