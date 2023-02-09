Job Alert – ITTN Looking to Hire Writer/Content Creator to Join Growing Team

Job Alert 🚨

It’s not often that positions like this come up – but we are looking for a writer / content creator to join our growing team in ITTN.

Exciting times ahead!

This is an office based role working 5 hours per day. The candidate must understand the principles of SEO writing and be proficient on WordPress and on all social media platforms. They must also be willing to travel and attend events. Trade experience is an advantage but not essential.

To apply, email [email protected]

Don’t forget – we are also looking for a Business Development Executive to work with Carrie Day in building our business. This is a full time office based role but could be hybrid or work from home. 2 years experience is needed.