Job Alert: Hannon Travel, Co Meath is Hiring

Due to continued expansion – Hannon Travel in County Meath is advertising for new travel roles.

The roles are for Corporate Reservation Consultant and Leisure Reservation Consultant and are part-time and full time.

Global Distribution Service (GBS) experience is essential.

For the right candidate:

Flexible working and Work from Home Options

Favourable salary with generous bonus

If you would like to join the team, send a CV in confidence to [email protected]