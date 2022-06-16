Joan Scales and Paul Hackett Discuss Flight Costs on Today FM

Listen here to ITTN’s Joan Scales and Paul Hackett, President of the ITAA. Both travel experts were featured on The Last Word with Matt Cooper on Today FM yesterday. They discussed topical issues including flight costs this summer. And, as you would expect, they are encouraging listeners to get expert advice and service through their local travel agent for all their travel bookings this year.
