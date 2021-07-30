News

JetBlue to Trim Transatlantic Service Until Restrictions are Lifted

Low fares carrier JetBlue is set to kick off its transatlantic service between New York and London on 11 August, but it will trim its schedule until the ban on non-essential travel into the U.S. is lifted.

The carrier will will operate a daily non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy and London Heathrow on 11 August, but will only fly four times weekly in September.

A second flight from JFK to London Gatwick will debut on 29 September.

No decision has been made about frequency of the Heathrow service beyond September.

“We’ve all been very frustrated the corridor hasn’t opened,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said on a call announcing the airline’s Q2 results.

“There’s no reason for (not) opening it, it’s not data-driven, because there are many other countries where there are lower vaccination rates that are open.”

The Biden Administration has given no indication on when it might lift the travel ban.

 

