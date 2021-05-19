JetBlue to Bring Low Fares Transatlantic Travel

Low fares carrier JetBlue announced that it will start its non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) starting August 11, 2021.

A service between JFK and London Gatwick (LGW) will begin September 29, with a Boston-London flight to start in Summer 2022.

“The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.

Flights on both routes will operate daily on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 117 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. JetBlue is set to take delivery of three A321LRs in 2021, all operating on the JFK routes. Additional A321LRs scheduled for 2022 will operate Boston service. The A321LR platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – will allow JetBlue to effectively compete with the airline’s award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and London.

Seats on both Heathrow and Gatwick routes are on sale starting today with low fares for U.S.-based travelers starting at $599 roundtrip for the airline’s core experience and starting at $1,979 roundtrip for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. U.K.-based travellers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at £329 for core and £999 for Mint.

In April, JetBlue unveiled details of its economy class cabin, which it says will establish a new standard of economy class comfort for transatlantic carriers.