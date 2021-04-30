News

JetBlue Takesa Delivery of Jet for First Transatlantic Service

JetBlue welcomed its first Airbus A321 long range aircraft to its home at New York’s JFK Airport yesterday afternoon, ahead of the launch of its first transatlantic service in August.

“The delivery of our new A321LR sets the stage for a new era at JetBlue in which we now have an aircraft allowing us to stretch our wings and become a true global carrier offering flights beyond the Americas for the first time ever,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.

Details of its transatlantic service to London have yet to be announced, but the airline has promised a new kind of low-fares experience for passengers crossing the pond, including more room in economy, free high-speed wi-fi and meals created by New York restaurant Dig.

 

 

 

