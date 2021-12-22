JetBlue extends Heathrow service to October 2022

JetBlue is extending its transatlantic schedule for flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) through October 2022, with seats on sale beginning today.

The US low fares carrier had initially been granted a temporary slot at Heathrow vacated by airlines who had reduced their services during the pandemic, but that has now been extended throughout the summer.

“The response on both sides of the Atlantic has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s now widely recognized that losing JetBlue on this route would be a major setback for travelers who enjoy low fares and great service,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.

“We are committed to collaborating with regulators as well as the U.S. and U.K. governments to identify a pathway to staying at Heathrow for the long-term. There’s so much more good we can do as we grow this route if we are allowed to stay and compete.”

“We’re delighted that JetBlue is extending its schedule at Heathrow through summer next year,” said John Holland-Kaye, chief executive officer, Heathrow Airport.

“JetBlue’s signature service and fuel-efficient aircraft, combined with the value for money Heathrow delivers customers, is the perfect combination to change the way people think about transatlantic travel.

“More competition and choice between airlines delivers even better value for passengers at Heathrow which is why we will continue to support JetBlue’s long-term future at the U.K.’s hub airport.”

JetBlue’s extended transatlantic schedule is on sale through October 31, 2022.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)