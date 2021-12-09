JetBlue and Aer Lingus expand codeshare partnership

JetBlue has announced it is expanding its codeshare partnership with Aer Lingus.

As part of the new bilateral codeshare, JetBlue will place its “B6” code on four Aer Lingus routes between JetBlue’s Northeast focus cities and Ireland:

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to: Dublin Airport (DUB) Shannon Airport (SNN)



Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to: Dublin Airport (DUB) Shannon Airport (SNN)



JetBlue intends to add its code to selected Aer Lingus routes beyond Ireland in the near future.

“Connecting our customers with more of the destinations they want to fly to ensures JetBlue grows its relevance in the Northeast, and by expanding our partnership with Aer Lingus we’re introducing new options for travelers flying between the U.S. and Ireland,” said Joanna Geraghty, President and Chief Operating Officer JetBlue. “More than 15 years after Aer Lingus became our very first international airline partner, our relationship continues to strengthen in ways that bring more benefits customers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Aer Lingus said: “Our relationship with JetBlue is long-standing and valued. All at Aer Lingus are looking forward to extending a warm Irish welcome to more JetBlue customers. These customers can now travel seamlessly to Dublin and Shannon airports as we continue to connect friends and families, businesses and colleagues from the US and Europe.”

(Main image: Lynne Embleton with Joanna Geraghty)