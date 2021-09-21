News

Jet2Holidays Says Customer Confidence Has Returned to Pre Pandemic Levels

A new customer survey by Jet2 Holidays suggests confidence about travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels, following the easing of international travel restrictions.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of people say they feel confident about booking holidays and travelling again – the highest level since early 2020.

The same percentage of people said that they are eager to get away as soon as possible.

Just over one in five (22%) are not yet confident about travelling. This is a low figure compared to early 2020 and represents a sharp decline from recent weeks.

The data shows that confidence has remained consistent for the past few months. However, the removal of costly PCR tests and the scrapping of the traffic light system has positively impacted confidence.

This has translated into a spike in bookings.

Data from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays shows bookings have climbed by more than 250% since the latest UK announcement, with 17 September being the busiest day for bookings so far this year.

With Turkey coming off the red list, bookings are up by more than 1,000% on the back of the announcement.

