Jet2Holidays Offers More Winter Destinations

Jet2.com is extending their winter sun destinations for their Winter 2022 sale.

The tour operator has added more destinations from its UK bases which includes Belfast and seven other on the British mainland.

The new destinations included are Malaga, Alicante, Faro (Algarve), Malta and Majorca.

Over the coming weeks, new destinations will also be going on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2Holidays has already released a full list of destinations for its Winter 2022 sale.  The programme is now being extended to meet consumer and travel agent demands.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2.com, said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for winter 2022-23, we are very pleased to be expanding our program and adding even more sunshine hotspots, as well as putting flights and holidays on sale from East Midlands Airport.”

