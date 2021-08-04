Jet2Holidays Announces Winter 22 Sales

Jet 2 and Jet2Holidays have launched their Winter 22/23 sun holiday destinations with lots of exciting offers on sale.

Customers departing from Belfast International Airport can get the chance to book some winter sunshine ahead of time.

With multiple services a week throughout the winter season, customers are given choice and flexibility meaning they can book the duration of holiday that suits them. This includes up to 13 weekly flights to the Canary Islands from Belfast.

There are weekly and even daily services to many of these destinations, from early November right through to the end of April.

The full destination list is as follows:

Tenerife – up to five weekly services

Lanzarote – up to four weekly services

Gran Canaria – up to two weekly services

Fuerteventura – up to two weekly services

Antalya weekly services

Paphos (weekly services during April)

As well more frequent flight times, customers get to enjoy the company’s VIP customer service. This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are very pleased to be putting this fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from Belfast International Airport. As well as meaning that customers can book their winter sunshine nice and early, the unrivaled choice of flights we have on sale means that customers can be totally flexible when it comes to choosing how long they want to holiday for. ”

For further information, visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.