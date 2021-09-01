Jet2 Signals Major Expansion with Airbus Order

Jet2 has ordered 36 Airbus A321neo jets as part of a substantial expansion and renewal of its existing fleet.

The agreement also includes the option to extend the order to up to 60 aircraft.

The purchase order will stretch over five years until 2028 and is worth approximately $4.9 billion, with a total transaction value for up to 60 aircraft of approximately $8.1billion.

In its statement, Jet2 said it had “negotiated significant discounts from the list price.”

A Major Departure for Jet2

The deal marks a substantial shift for the budget carrier, who has so far relied on Boeing jets for the bulk of its capacity.

“We are delighted to have placed this order with Airbus and are proud to operate this aircraft,” said Jet2’s executive chairman Philip Meeson.

“[It] is, in our opinion, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today,” he added.

Although the carrier had previously wet-leased a number of Airbus jets, it currently has 75 75 Boeing 737-800s in its fleet, alongside seven 737-300s (all in storage), eight 757-200s and one leased Airbus A321-200.