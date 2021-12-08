HomeNewsjet2 puts winter 2022/23 ski programme on sale
News

jet2 puts winter 2022/23 ski programme on sale

By Leona Kenny
Jet2 has launched its biggest programme on sale for winter 2022/23 ski.

The airline will fly to 8 different destinations across 40 ski routes, including a new route to Chambery from Edinburgh.

Services to Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin, Lyon and Barcelona (Andorra) are also returning for Winter 22/23.

Skiers can choose from Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Salzburg, Turin, and Barcelona from Manchester Airport.

London Stansted will operate services to Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck and Salzburg.

For more information, visit here.

