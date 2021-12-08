jet2 puts winter 2022/23 ski programme on sale

Jet2 has launched its biggest programme on sale for winter 2022/23 ski.

The airline will fly to 8 different destinations across 40 ski routes, including a new route to Chambery from Edinburgh.

Services to Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin, Lyon and Barcelona (Andorra) are also returning for Winter 22/23.

Skiers can choose from Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Lyon, Salzburg, Turin, and Barcelona from Manchester Airport.

London Stansted will operate services to Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck and Salzburg.

