Jet2 Pushes Restart Back to July

Jet2 and Jet2 Holidays have pushed back the restart of their flights and holidays from 24 June to 1 July following the UK government’s announcement that Portugal was being taken off the green list.

Chief executive Steve Heapy has called for “openness and transparency” on COVID data so that the industry would have a better understanding of government decisions that affect the travel industry.

“The UK government has repeatedly stated it is making decisions based on infection and vaccination rates, yet many destinations continue to be left off the green list despite having low infection rates and high vaccination rates,” he said.

“When you apply the government’s own criteria for making decisions about travel, we simply cannot understand why more destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands are not allowed to open to UK holidaymakers.”

Jet2 customers affected by the change will have their bookings automatically cancelled and be issued a refund. Any bookings to amber list countries between 1 July and 21 July can change be changed without charge.

