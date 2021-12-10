jet2 launches winter 2022/23 trips

Jet2 and Jet2CityBreaks have unveiled city breaks on sale for winter 2022-23.

Services will operate in popular cities such as Budapest, Barcelona, Rome, Krakow, Prague, Amsterdam, Paris and Venice.

And a mini Christmas markets series will operate in six cities, with a choice of long weekends or mid-week stays.

The festive market destinations include Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Prague, Copenhagen and Vienna.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com and a choice of hotels, ranging from two to five-star properties.