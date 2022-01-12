jet2 launches largest carbon offsetting schemes for 2022

Jet2.com is launching one of the airline industry’s largest carbon offsetting schemes from 2022.

The sustainability strategy sets the organisation on the path to net-zero by 2050.

From 2022, the company will offset every tonne of its carbon emissions not already covered by its contribution to the existing scheme.

Currently, all of jet2’s ground operations are carbon neutral whilst all offices are carbon neutral and powered by renewable energy.

The airline has made several commitments, including:

Using UK-produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by no later than 2026.

An 80% reduction in single use plastics on aircraft by 2023

Launching a Hotel Sustainability Charter to encourage hotels to receive GSTC certification from 2023.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The launch of our carbon offsetting scheme today marks the first major step in our journey to net zero. We will also continue to make strides to develop our commitment to sustainable aviation fuel as well as our hotel sustainability charter, so that we are becoming more sustainable in the air, on the ground, and in resorts.”