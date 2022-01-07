jet2 launches flash sale following ease of travel restrictions

jet2 has launched a flash sale following the easing of travel restrictions.

In response to the latest changes, Jet2 is offering £50 off all package holidays.

The deal includes Spain, Greece and Portugal and is available until summer 2023,

Bargains include holidays to the Algarve from £194pp or trips to Spain from £222pp.

Even if booking during the peak summer months, holidays to Greece such as Crete start from £241pp, while trips to Turkey start from £243pp.

Bookings must be made by January 18, but are available on winter 21/22, summer 2021, winter 22/23 and summer 2023 holidays.

Holiday bookings have surged since testing rules for travellers have been relaxed.