jet2 expands summer 2023 schedule

Jet2 has expanded its summer2023 flight and holiday programmes, opening sales for another three UK bases.

Programmes are now on sale from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle Airports.

Jet2 is flying to summer destinations such as the Canaries, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Croatia and Portugal.

It adds to six UK bases which went on sale last week.

The programme now includes over 170 weekly flights to the Canary Island and over 180 weekly flights to the Balearics.

The company will be making further announcements including more UK bases to go on sale, and the launch of leisure city destinations for summer 2023.