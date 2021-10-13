News

jet2 Expands Flights to Canary Islands for October Mid-Term

Jet2 has expanded its holiday programme to the Canary Islands for the October half-term break.

The airline is adding more flights to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, and Dalaman in October.

The addition of the new flights to the Canaries represents more than 7,000 additional seats going on sale.

There will be a total of 190 weekly services to the Canary Islands in October from across ten UK bases.

New Sunday services will also be introduced to Belfast International Airport, departing for Tenerife.

Flights are now on sale from Manchester, Leeds, London Stansted, Newcastle, Birmingham and Belfast International Airport.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

