Jet2 Confirms Expanded Ski Schedule For Winter 2021

Jet2Holidays has expanded its list of ski destinations for winter 2021.

The carrier will operate a new route to Chambery, as well as resuming flights to Switzerland, Austria, France and Italy.

Flights will depart to Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Turin, Lyon and Barcelona from airports across the UK.

It will also offer a £1 ski carriage promotion which is available on all return flights.

Services to Chambery will operate from Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Stansted and Manchester airports for winter 2021/22.

The company’s ski programme also includes six other new routes, including Geneva from Newcastle and Glasgow, Innsbruck from Bristol and Edinburgh and Salzburg from Bristol and Newcastle.