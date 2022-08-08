Jet2.com Only UK Airline Not to Cancel Any Flights in July

Low fares holiday airline Jet2 – which services Irish-based consumers out of Belfast – has been ranked as the only British airline to not cancel any flights last month, according to new research.

This summer has seen a raft of flight cancellations – across numerous airlines, including Jet2’s larger rivals Ryanair and EasyJet – due to a perfect storm of industrial action, a surge in travel demand recovery, and under-resourced airports yet to fully recover from the pandemic crisis.

But, latest official data from travel intelligence company OAG shows that Jet2 was the only carrier not to cancel any of its schedule at the peak of this year’s ultra-busy summer holiday season. That was driven by its decision to aggressively recruit additional staff, across Europe, well ahead of travel’s reopening from the crisis.

Jet2, which mainly flies from the UK all across Europe’s holiday hotspots, carried more than 2 million customers in July over thousands of flights. The budget airline has been operating its largest summer flight schedule on record.

July 23-24 was the carrier’s busiest weekend ever, with it operating more than 800 flights.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This exhaustive data published by OAG is proof that Jet2.com is the airline that customers and independent travel agents can trust.”

“This summer is proving to be incredibly busy and because we prepared well in advance, it means we are flying millions of happy holidaymakers to and from their destinations without having to cancel their plans. There has been a lot of focus on the disruption affecting our industry, but this data shows that it is not all bad news. Thanks to our team of brilliant colleagues, we can proudly say that we operated every single flight despite July being the busiest month in our entire history,” he said.