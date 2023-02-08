Jet2.Com Increases Flight Frequency From Belfast to Tenerife and Mallorca

UK leisure holiday company Jet2.com/Jet2holidays has increased frequency from a number of destinations – including Belfast International Airport – to Tenerife and Mallorca for the spring/early summer months of March-May.

The company said it has seen strong demand increases for the Easter holidays and early summer.

Jet2.com will add more flights to the two sun destinations from Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle.

In terms of Ireland, the airline only flies from Belfast to numerous European sun destinations – including Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Turkey and Greece.