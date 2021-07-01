Jet2.com Back in the Air from Today

Jet2.com is back in the sky from today as the airline started services to four holiday hotspots from UK airports including Belfast International.
From this morning, 1 July, a total of 22 flights departed from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle airports.
The services are to four green list destinations: Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Madeira.
The airline will begin services to Majorca and Menorca from Bristol Airport from tomorrow.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays once again, and we have already added extra flights to Madeira to cope with demand.”
